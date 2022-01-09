Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $40.84 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.95. The stock has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

