Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 268,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 80,007 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

