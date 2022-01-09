Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,224 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 189,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SON opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

