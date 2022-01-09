Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 941 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.35. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

