Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

