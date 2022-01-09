GYEN (GYEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.31 or 0.07410909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,713.57 or 0.99775450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00071194 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006757 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.