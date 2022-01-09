Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,393 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NYSE HASI opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

