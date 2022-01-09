Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Harmonic stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 186.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Harmonic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after buying an additional 225,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harmonic by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 236.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 1,960,997 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

