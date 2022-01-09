Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Option Care Health by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 5,406.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

