Hartline Investment Corp Sells 2,289 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $12.23 on Friday, reaching $541.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,481. The company has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.42.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

