Hartline Investment Corp Sells 591 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $26.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.30. The company had a trading volume of 603,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,883. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.23 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

