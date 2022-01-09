Hartline Investment Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. 26,509,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,277,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

