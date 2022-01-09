HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 1,740,182 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $122,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after buying an additional 1,454,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.59. 2,502,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,492. The company has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

