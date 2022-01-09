Head-To-Head Analysis: GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC) & Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GelStat and Abbott Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GelStat N/A N/A N/A Abbott Laboratories 17.12% 28.39% 13.15%

GelStat has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GelStat and Abbott Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GelStat 0 0 0 0 N/A Abbott Laboratories 0 2 11 0 2.85

Abbott Laboratories has a consensus price target of $138.27, suggesting a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Abbott Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abbott Laboratories is more favorable than GelStat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GelStat and Abbott Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GelStat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Abbott Laboratories $34.61 billion 6.93 $4.50 billion $4.03 33.64

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than GelStat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of GelStat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats GelStat on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GelStat Company Profile

GelStat Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes GelStat Migraine, Chews 2 Lose, All Natural Speed, and GelStat Speed. The company was founded on November 13, 1991 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Medical Devices segment includes electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes care products for people with diabetes, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.

