Head to Head Contrast: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) versus Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cedar Fair and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cedar Fair
|0
|0
|7
|0
|3.00
|Vivid Seats
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
Insider & Institutional Ownership
57.1% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cedar Fair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Cedar Fair and Vivid Seats’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cedar Fair
|$181.55 million
|15.02
|-$590.24 million
|($2.26)
|-21.23
|Vivid Seats
|N/A
|N/A
|-$17.62 million
|N/A
|N/A
Vivid Seats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cedar Fair.
Profitability
This table compares Cedar Fair and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cedar Fair
|-12.41%
|N/A
|-4.71%
|Vivid Seats
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Cedar Fair beats Vivid Seats on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America. The company was founded on May 13, 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.
