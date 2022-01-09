Head to Head Contrast: Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) versus Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Esports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Endeavor Group and Esports Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 7.41 -$654.93 million N/A N/A Esports Technologies $160,000.00 1,527.70 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

Esports Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Endeavor Group and Esports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavor Group currently has a consensus price target of 35.42, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group -7.83% 5.56% 0.82% Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Esports Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

