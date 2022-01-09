Head to Head Contrast: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) & Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and STAG Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 STAG Industrial 0 0 4 0 3.00

STAG Industrial has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given STAG Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 52.23% 16.29% 2.14% STAG Industrial 37.23% 7.28% 4.17%

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 385.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial pays out 115.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and STAG Industrial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and STAG Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.02 million 3.08 -$52.24 million $0.28 30.07 STAG Industrial $483.41 million 15.73 $202.15 million $1.26 35.54

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets. The company was founded on October 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NJ.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

