Head-To-Head Review: Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) versus Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Glory Star New Media Group and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sohu.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.11%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $123.76 million 0.64 $29.28 million N/A N/A Sohu.com $749.89 million 0.86 -$54.97 million $24.43 0.67

Glory Star New Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A Sohu.com 108.01% 9.68% 4.05%

Summary

Sohu.com beats Glory Star New Media Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.