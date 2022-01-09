Head to Head Survey: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) vs. American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BOK Financial pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares BOK Financial and American National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.11 billion 3.64 $435.03 million $9.45 11.80 American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.79 $30.05 million $3.76 10.53

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BOK Financial and American National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17 American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

BOK Financial presently has a consensus target price of $100.71, suggesting a potential downside of 9.66%. American National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.51%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 32.94% 12.30% 1.39% American National Bankshares 35.20% 11.91% 1.30%

Volatility & Risk

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOK Financial beats American National Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment involves in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.