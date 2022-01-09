Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.73-11.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.095-$2.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

HELE stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.84 and a 200-day moving average of $232.89. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

