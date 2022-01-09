Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $255.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Helen of Troy have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Favorable trends in Beauty and Housewares as well as more favorable-than-anticipated EPA resolution aided the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Strength in the international business bodes well. Management raised its fiscal 2022 view. The company's Leadership Brands, including Drybar, Hydro Flask and Hot Tools, remain growth drivers. It remains focused on investing in consumer-centric innovation, new packaging, enhanced production and distribution capacity as well as direct-to-consumer channels. However, dismal sales results in the Health & Home segment led to a year-over-year sales decline. Consumers' return to in-store shopping also hurt online sales. Global supply-chain disruptions, and elevated freight and labor costs remain concerning.”

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $232.01 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Helen of Troy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.