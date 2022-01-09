Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,603,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,126,000 after buying an additional 292,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC opened at $78.95 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

