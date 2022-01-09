Heritage Trust Co Acquires 374 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,417,000 after acquiring an additional 968,065 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.74. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.