Heritage Trust Co Buys 279 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $175.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

