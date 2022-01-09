Heritage Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 43,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

