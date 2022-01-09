Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after purchasing an additional 259,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after purchasing an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

