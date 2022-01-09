Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $80.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.