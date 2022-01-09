Heritage Trust Co Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

NYSE TGT opened at $230.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

