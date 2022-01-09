Heritage Trust Co Purchases 406 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

