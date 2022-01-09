Heritage Trust Co Sells 63 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average of $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.