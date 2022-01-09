Heritage Trust Co Sells 789 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

