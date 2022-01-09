Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $890.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,929. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.23 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $159.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.