Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $890.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,929. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.23 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $159.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

