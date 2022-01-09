HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in HollyFrontier by 93.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

