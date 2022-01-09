Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 9,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 17,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $234.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

