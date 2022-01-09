Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.95

Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.95 and traded as high as $24.68. Howard Bancorp shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 53,630 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $462.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,885,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,460,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,359,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

