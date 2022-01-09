Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €60.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.44 ($68.68).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR BOSS traded down €1.38 ($1.57) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €51.50 ($58.52). The company had a trading volume of 356,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.50. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €25.30 ($28.75) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.52.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

