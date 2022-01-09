Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $520.00 by Analysts at Truist

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target raised by Truist from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Humana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $488.84.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $363.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.92 and a 200 day moving average of $433.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

