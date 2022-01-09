Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.83 ($3.31).

IBST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 232 ($3.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.57) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 255 ($3.44) to GBX 228 ($3.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.57) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Ibstock stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 196.20 ($2.64). 1,062,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,762. The company has a market cap of £803.70 million and a P/E ratio of 24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 180.80 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.45.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

