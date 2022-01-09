iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. iCAD has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $154.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.06.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Klein purchased 13,475 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter purchased 7,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares valued at $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iCAD by 324.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in iCAD by 94,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

