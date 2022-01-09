Iconic Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,691.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $7,691.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.31 or 0.07410909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,713.57 or 0.99775450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00071194 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

