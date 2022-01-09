Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

ESS opened at $344.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.91 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.99 and its 200 day moving average is $331.37.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

