Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.10.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $416.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.86. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $442.43. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

