Ieq Capital LLC Buys 824 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,985,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 101.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after buying an additional 506,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 27.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,933,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of CHGG opened at $29.55 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -492.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

