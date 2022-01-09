Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $556.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $650.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $330.76 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.