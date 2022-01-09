Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $223.73 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $224.52. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.65 and a 200 day moving average of $196.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

