Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 111.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

