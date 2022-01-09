IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $149.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.83.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE:INFO opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after purchasing an additional 812,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,928,000 after purchasing an additional 265,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 50.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.