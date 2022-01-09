Impossible Finance Price Hits $0.85 on Major Exchanges (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $80,542.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00082928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.21 or 0.07405581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.16 or 0.99827242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00071098 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006729 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

