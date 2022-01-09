Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,643,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,615 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $74,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after buying an additional 745,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 686,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after buying an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 249,161 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

