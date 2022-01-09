Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001806 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $638,494.09 and approximately $4,359.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.68 or 0.07441955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,484.20 or 1.00310519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00071380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

